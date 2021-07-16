UPDATE: PennDOT Postpones Weekend Ramp Closures Due to Weather

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that there will be no ramp closures on Interstate 80 in Clarion County this weekend due to anticipated weather.

The closures originally scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Friday through 6:00 a.m. on Monday at Exit 64 Westbound – New Bethlehem and Exit 60 – Eastbound – Shippenville have been postponed.

Construction on Interstate 80 with lane restrictions will still be in place.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.