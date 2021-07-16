Violet M. (Rode) Spatharos, 90, of Oil City (Oakland Township), died at her home Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021, of natural causes following a brief illness.

She was born in Oil City on February 12, 1931, to the late August Rode, Sr. and Ethel (Reid) Rode.

Vi graduated with the Oil City High School class of 1949.

She married Terry “The Greek” Spatharos from Burgettstown on April 23, 1960. Vi often joked that she had to marry someone from out of town, because there were too many relatives locally.

She loved tending to her flower gardens and her landscaping.

Vi could be counted on to prepare many dinners including the Friday fish fry dinners for the Moose Lodge 78, as well as volunteer in the kitchen for Tuesday night Bingo.

Mrs. Spatharos held numerous jobs, and retired from GTE, now Verizon.

She is survived by her brother, Paul E. Rode of Mercersburg; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 1993; her son, Terry “Butch” Spatharos in 1989; and her brother, August Rode, Jr. in 2019.

Per her request, there will be no visitation or service held. Private interment will be in Lamey Cemetery beside her husband and son.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. To express online condolences to Violet’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

