A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 78. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers before 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

