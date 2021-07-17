Charges Against Local Woman Accused of Sending Incriminating Drug-Related Messages Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Leeper woman accused of sending incriminating messages regarding drug transactions on Facebook Messenger have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 26-year-old Cheayne K. Chandler have been withdrawn:

– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (five counts)

The charges stemmed from an investigation into the use of Facebook to communicate drug transactions.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, police met with a CNET Source of Information (SOI) on May 17 regarding an incident in which Facebook was reportedly used to communicate drug transactions.

The CNET SOI reported obtaining phone service on an old phone for a child, and when putting the Facebook app on the phone, he/she used the new phone number and created a new password which resulted in inadvertently opening the Facebook Messenger account of Cheayne Chandler, who was known to the SOI.

