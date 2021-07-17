Clarion Hospital Reports One New COVID-19 Case

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported one new positive COVID-19 case since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, July 15, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 7/14/2021: 13,774

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,610

Positives: 2,193

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 7/14/2021: 51,542

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,658

Positives: 4,056

Hospital Inpatients as of 7/15/2021, 1:00 p.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Note: Updates are being reported one time each week on Thursday. More frequent updates will resume if necessary.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

