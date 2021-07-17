Greeting Card Make & Take Fundraiser Event Set for August 17 at Clarion Free Library

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A special Greeting Card Make & Take event is scheduled for August 17 at the Clarion Free Library.

The event will take place at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and will include the making of 12 all-purpose greeting cards, with envelopes, which participants will get to take home with them.

Proceeds from the event, which is hosted by Creative Memories Independent Advisor Karen Schmidt, will benefit Clarion Free Library.

The cost is $30.00 per person and includes all supplies.

The capacity is 10 participants for each session.

Preregistration and payment are required by August 10. Payment may be made by cash, check, Zelle, or Paypal.

Call Karen Schmidt at 814-676-0950 (no text, please) or email her at [email protected] for registration or questions.

