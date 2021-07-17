 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Greeting Card Make & Take Fundraiser Event Set for August 17 at Clarion Free Library

Saturday, July 17, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screen-Shot-2021-07-16-at-2.48.52-PMCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A special Greeting Card Make & Take event is scheduled for August 17 at the Clarion Free Library.

The event will take place at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and will include the making of 12 all-purpose greeting cards, with envelopes, which participants will get to take home with them.

Proceeds from the event, which is hosted by Creative Memories Independent Advisor Karen Schmidt, will benefit Clarion Free Library.

The cost is $30.00 per person and includes all supplies.

The capacity is 10 participants for each session.

Preregistration and payment are required by August 10. Payment may be made by cash, check, Zelle, or Paypal.

Call Karen Schmidt at 814-676-0950 (no text, please) or email her at [email protected] for registration or questions.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.