Letter to the Editor: Odie Still Looking for His Forever Home

Saturday, July 17, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

unnamed (16) (3)The following letter to the editor was submitted by Jackie Griebel of Tri-County Animal Rescue Center:

Odie is a special boy who needs a home with no other cats or dogs. We would prefer he not go to a home with small children due to his strength and size. Odie is a boxer/pit mix.

If you read the first paragraph and are still reading this letter, let me tell you more about this sweet boy. When people read no cats or dogs and pit mix, that’s when they look away!

Odie has been with us for a while, 117 days to be exact (as of Friday, July 17)!

He looks like a boxer in a pitbull body. The first time I saw him I was just a bit afraid of him – I am not gonna lie. It turns out that he is a softhearted and gentle bundle of love.

Odie isn’t “cute” looking, and he doesn’t stand out when people visit the kennel. Maybe it’s because he’s a “plain” brown dog. Or, maybe it’s because he doesn’t bark and carry on for attention. He has his own unique look and is handsome.

Odie is very well-behaved. While other dogs are barking and growling and causing chaos, Odie stands silently at his kennel gate patiently waiting to be taken out. He is completely house-trained and never soils his kennel. Odie knows commands and walks well on a leash. He LOVES car rides. His favorite foods are meatballs, ice cream, and bacon.

Odie’s favorite hobbies are sunbathing and sniffing around the yard.

What is surprising about a young dog like him is his energy level; he’s low- to medium-energy. He doesn’t destroy things and would be fine with someone who works during the day as long as he is given attention when you get home. Odie is a bit of a couch potato and would like nothing better than to have someone to snuggle with; he thrives on human affection.

Odie is the kind of guy that minds his own business. When he is on walks, he just keeps to himself and doesn’t bother other people or dogs. He is also a very smart dog – he has figured out if he acts aloof, he gets more attention from our volunteers (see below).

Tri-County 2

Odie bonds quickly and loves deeply. He wants all the attention in a home, so he would do best with no other pets.

Shelter life is harder on some dogs than others, and Odie is struggling. He has lost weight and recently scraped his leg from pawing at his gate trying to get out. He is a brave soul, but he needs out of the shelter. He needs someone to love and someone to love him.

Odie is a loyal dog and will be your “Ride Or Die” for life!

He is a three-year-old Boxer/Pit mix who is neutered and up-to-date on his shots.

If you have a kind heart and a home that is suitable for this great dog, please consider filling out an application at www.tricounty-arc.org.

You can email us at [email protected] or message our page with questions or make an appointment to meet him.

Submitted by Jackie Griebel, Tri-County Animal Rescue Center

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of exploreClarion.com.

To submit a letter to the editor, email [email protected]


