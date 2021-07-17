Sandra L. Myers, 76, of Franklin and long time resident of Oil City, PA, passed away on Thursday July 15, 2021,, at her home.

Born March 24, 1945, in Reno, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ralph M. Myers & Katherine Reese Myers and the step daughter of Esther Bemis Myers.

Sandra loved Elvis and Lucille Ball.

She was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching Dale Earnhardt.

Sandra also enjoyed the Pittsburgh Steelers and doing word search puzzles.

She kept busy taking walks, playing cards and doing activities at Towne Towers and UCIP.

Sandra enjoyed the company of her two good friends Betty Oakes and Suzanne Giesey.

She attended Calvary Temple and the Oil City Church of the Nazarene.

Sandra is survived by two brothers, Robert Myers and Scott Myers both of Oil City; a sister-in-law, Suzanne Myers of Reno; half brother, Mark Myers of Oil City; two step sisters, Linda Marsh of Oil City and Tammy Goodman of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, David, Thomas, and Jim Myers; and a sister, Phyllis Goodman.

Friends will be received from 12 noon – 2:00 P.M. Monday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Fertigs Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

