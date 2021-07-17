Two People Charged in 2017 Theft Case

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Nearly four years after the theft of a tractor in Forest County, two individuals have been charged in connection with the crime.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Farrah Lynne Scott, of Marietta, Pa., and 57-year-old Daniel Thomas Houston, of Berwick, Pa.

Details of the 2017 theft case:

According to a criminal complaint, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a theft of a Kubota tractor and cargo trailer at a camp on Nebraska Road, in Green Township, Forest County, around 12:49 p.m. on October 20, 2017.

PSP Marienville interviewed the known victim.

The victim reported that he parked the tractor at the location the previous Sunday after he was done using it, and then someone had apparently used his trailer to take the tractor. He noted that the key was not with the tractor, so moving it would have been difficult, according to the complaint.

At the scene, police noted that there were tire marks in the grass from where the tractor and trailer had been parked. The tire marks traveled out of the yard and out of the driveway from the camp.

The driveway had a metal chain across it, near Nebraska Road, and the tire marks turned out and went through the yard to get to Nebraska Road. A trap that had been on the tractor was found laying on the ground next to the woodpile, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, police found two white paper towels/tissues laying on the ground in close proximity to where the tractor and trailer had been sitting. The victim said the items did not belong to him. They were collected and placed into evidence and then cuttings of the items were sent for forensic DNA testing.

Lab results from Greensburg forensic DNA Division later indicated the DNA profile from the tissue/paper samples was consistent with a mixture of at least two individuals. A Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) search was then conducted based on the findings, and a known man was identified as a potential suspect.

On August 6, 2019, Marienville-based State Police were present at the Lawrence County Courthouse for a hearing involving the known man and requested that he provide a swab for DNA comparison. The known man agreed, and the sample was taken. Police also confirmed that the known man was not incarcerated from October 10, 2017, through November 15, 2017.

Police received results for the DNA comparison on August 23, 2019, which indicated the major component of the DNA mixture profile obtained from the tissue/paper located at the scene matched the DNA profile obtained from the sample from the known man, according to the complaint.

It is noted that the known man mentioned above has not been charged.

Marienville-based State Police continued their investigation into the 2017 theft, and on October 9, 2019, officers received investigative details regarding another theft incident regarding Farrah Scott who was being charged for the theft of a log splitter, the complaint notes.

Scott was then interviewed about the 2017 theft of a Kubota tractor.

Scott told police that she had been helping Dan Houston with “odds and ends” work such as clean-outs. She also said that she believed Houston and the previously mentioned known man had “fooled” her because there was “a different vibe when doing certain jobs,” according to the complaint.

When asked about when she had “bad feelings” about the items they were moving, Scott reportedly related they had taken a Kubota tractor during one of these times and said they were “rushing around” during that incident. She said the Kubota was on a trailer, and they had to manually move the trailer with the tractor on it. She noted that she thought there was a “gate-thing” at that location. She reported Houston was with her at the location but couldn’t remember if the known man was also with them, the complaint states.

The details Scott provided during the interview were consistent with the details of the 2017 theft of the Kubota tractor indicating she had accurate knowledge of the crime, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Scott and Houston through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Tuesday, July 13, 2021:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on August 24, 2021, with Judge Miller presiding.

According to a representative of the Marienville-based State Police, while no charges are currently pending again any other individuals in relation to the incident, it remains under active investigation.

RELATED:

Second Person Implicated in Theft Case

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.