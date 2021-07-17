Benefit to be Held Tomorrow for Local Man Battling Cancer

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The community is pulling together to support a well-known local teacher who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Caleb Kifer, a well-known educator at Clarion-Limestone High School and friend to many in the local community, was recently diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

In an effort to raise money for Caleb’s fight and to help support his wife Elicia and their three young children, six-year-old Harper, four-year-old Cora, and one-year-old Cade, a special benefit event has been scheduled for Sunday, July 18, from Noon until 6 p.m.

The event will take place at the Fryburg Sportsman’s “Club Farm” located at 3100 Marble Strobleton Road in Tionesta.

Come out for this fun-filled day, packed with activities for all ages!

During the event, a BBQ-style chicken picnic will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for a donation. The meal includes chicken graciously donated by Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meats, meat and cheese trays donated by The Washington House, snacks donated by Utz and Little Debbies, and additional items donated by Montana’s Country Cafe and Leeper Red & White. Participants are also invited to BYOB/drinks/food.

The event will include various raffles and a Chinese auction.

Limited tickets will be sold for a chance to win a Las Vegas vacation.

For those looking to be sponsors or those unable to attend this event, please feel free to email [email protected]

Donations can also be sent to the following address:

Caleb Kifer

PO Box 120

Clarion, PA 16214

Make checks payable to Caleb Kifer.

To make an electronic donation:

VENMO: Caleb-Kifer-2

PAYPAL: [email protected]

A Facebook event page for the July 18 benefit is available here.

