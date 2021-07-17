WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Issued for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following urgent weather alert at 2:46 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021:

Flash Flood Watch

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA246 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Armstrong

CITIES:

Including the cities of Sharon, Punxsutawney, Butler, Beaver Falls, Aliquippa, Coshocton, New Philadelphia, Grove City, Tionesta, Carrollton, Kittanning, Malvern, Ford City, Ambridge, Oil City, Clarion, Columbiana, East Liverpool, Monaca, Dover, New Castle, Ellwood City, Hermitage, Salem, Brookville, and Franklin

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer, and Venango.

* From 6 AM EDT this morning through this evening.

* Rounds of locally heavy rainfall associated with a slow-moving front will be possible across the Watch area today. Extremely wet soils will lead to rapid runoff and possible flash flooding in areas of heavy rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

