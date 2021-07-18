A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.

Monday – Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

