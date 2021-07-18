 

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Butch Wiser

Sunday, July 18, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

American Flag - new a - 6-27-2021 (6)Butch Wiser served our country in the United States Army.

Name: William T. “Butch” Wiser

Born: March 2, 1943

Died: June 7, 2021

Hometown: Sligo, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army

Butch proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict.

Military honors were presented by American Legion Post #454 and VFW Post #7132 following Butch’s funeral service.

Click here to view a full obituary.

Screen Shot 2019-08-20 at 7.53.18 AM
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”. 

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving


