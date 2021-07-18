All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Butch Wiser
Butch Wiser served our country in the United States Army.
Name: William T. “Butch” Wiser
Born: March 2, 1943
Died: June 7, 2021
Hometown: Sligo, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Butch proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict.
Military honors were presented by American Legion Post #454 and VFW Post #7132 following Butch’s funeral service.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.