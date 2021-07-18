Area Woman Accused of Scratching, Choking Man During Custody Exchange Due in Court on Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area woman who allegedly scratched and choked a man during a child custody exchange in Callensburg is scheduled for Tuesday.

Court documents indicate 27-year-old Rose Mae Charney, of Templeton, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Callensburg Borough in early June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, Rose Mae Charney contacted Clarion-based State Police requesting a welfare check on a known juvenile in the care of a known male victim.

Police then made contact with the victim who agreed to bring the child to clear up any concerns.

When the victim and the child arrived, the victim reported an incident of domestic violence and police observed a recent injury on his neck, including scratches and fingernail marks that visibly broke the skin, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that he and Charney had met at a store in Callensburg for a custody exchange, and during the exchange, Charney lunged across the back seat of a vehicle at him and attempted to prevent him from unbuckling the juvenile from a car seat.

The victim told police that Charney then grabbed him by the throat and choked him with enough pressure to make it difficult for him to breathe. He said that due to his concerns for the child’s safety, he then pulled the child out of harm’s way from the car seat, according to the complaint.

Charney was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 6.

