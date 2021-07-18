Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crispy Fried Onion Rings

Once you master these, you’ll never have to eat out again!

Ingredients

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup water



1 large egg, lightly beaten1 teaspoon seasoned salt1/2 teaspoon baking powder1 large onion, very thinly slicedOil for deep-fat frying

Directions

-In a shallow bowl, whisk the first 5 ingredients. Separate onion slices into rings. Dip rings into batter. In a deep-fat fryer, heat 1 in. of oil to 375°. In batches, fry onion rings until golden brown, 1 to 1-1/2 minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

