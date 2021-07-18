 

Clarion PUPS Makes Donations to Local Animal Rescue Organizations

Sunday, July 18, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

218228638_946516999247745_3382213080292084050_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion PUPS Dog Park organization recently made several donations to local animal rescue organizations.

(Pictured: Clarion PUPS Vice President Stephanie Seidle presenting a $500.00 donation to Jayne Crissman, of Stray Cat Central)

Clarion PUPS recently delivered $500.00 donations to Stray Cat Central in Brookville, Tri-County Animal Rescue in Shippenville, and Clarion PAWS.

The donations came from a large donation that Clarion PUPS received last year.

According to information from Clarion PUPS, they were unable to use the donation until after an IRS Audit was closed and their board could meet in person to decide how the donation could benefit the rescue community.

The board then unanimously decided to donate the money to local rescue organizations.


