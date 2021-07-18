 

William N. “Clutch” Carbaugh

Sunday, July 18, 2021 @ 06:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-C2Cr0B8JikU (1)William N. “Clutch” Carbaugh, 71, of Marienville died suddenly on Friday afternoon, July 16, 2021, in Marienville of natural causes.

Born in Kane on December 6, 1949, he was the son of the late Neil and Leona “Pete” Kessler Carbaugh.

On October 4, 1976, in Marienville he married the former Brenda Spencer. She survives.

He attended Forest Schools and was a former member of the Marienville Rod and Gun Club and VFW.

His interests included hunting and fishing, and watching old Westerns.

Those surviving in addition to his wife, Brenda, are his son, Robert (Melissia) Spencer; his daughter, Becky ( Robert) Simpson; a brother, Paul “Brent” Carbaugh; five grandchildren, Morgan, Jamie, Darby, Erin and Luke; and great grandchildren, Emmie and Knox.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Carbaugh and a sister, Brenda Carbaugh Brinkman.

As per his wishes he was cremated.

His family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 10-11AM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA, with a memorial service to follow at 11AM.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


