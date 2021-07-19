Larry Paul Truitt, 70, of Lamartine, entered his heavenly home on Thursday morning, July 15, 2021, from Hamot Hospital in Erie, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Alcola on December 12, 1950, he was the son of the late Leslie T. Truitt and Grace Truitt Miller.

He was raised in Alcola and was educated in the Redbank Valley School system, graduating in 1969.

He was a former employee of C & K Coal Company.

On September 25, 1976, he and the former Mary Anna Longnaker Jack were married in the Salem Lutheran Church in Lamartine.

He became Dad to the four children of his heart. The couple, with their young family, moved to the Brocious farm near Nickleville, where they lived until they bought their home near Lamartine in 1985.

In 1985 they opened Truitt’s Entertainment, a video rental and sales store, and operated it until 1991 at which time he was elected Township Supervisor for Salem Township, Clarion County, a position he held for 22 years until his retirement.

He also served as Roadmaster for Paint Township for several years.

In 2000 they purchased T & J Brushing, a roadside mowing and brush cutting business, and contracted mowing and brush cutting for Clarion and Butler Counties, many townships and individuals, and primarily as a contractor in the Allegheny National Forest for the Department of Defense, as well as for many gas and timber producers in the National Forest.

Selling the business due to ill health, he devoted his later years to his family, church and community as a volunteer.

Larry was a member of the Edenburg Lodge #550 in Knox, Clarion Chapter #267 Order of the Eastern Star, where he served as Associate Patron. The Coudersport Consistory and was coronated with the 33rd Degree from the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction in 2005 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Truitts traveled extensively to many Masonic activities over the years.

Larry was a faithful member of the Nickleville Presbyterian Church, where he was an ordained Elder and Deacon, and also served as Trustee for many years. He loved to present the Children’s Sermon as well.

He enjoyed participating in church and community events, snowmobile vacations to Old Forge, New York, and fishing trips with the old “Blue Goose Gang” in Canada, as well as hunting, cooking and attending activities where his grandchildren participated.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his eldest son, John D. Jack; grandson, Michael Andrew Renfrew; sister, Donna Minich; brother, Edward Truitt, and an infant brother.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years, Mary Anna; his children, Lisa Anne Renfrew and her husband, Randy, of Knox; Todd A. Jack and his wife, Cindy, of Cranberry and Lara Linn Bell and her husband, Shawn, of Knox.

Surviving grandchildren include Amanda Nugent (Ryan), Christopher Jack (Teri), Melissa Cunningham (David), Cayley Shagena (Temigen), Randall D. Renfrew (Char), Megan Renfrew (Lucas Klein), Jessica Bell, Rachel Jack, and Joshua Bell.

12 great grandchildren: Monique Nugent, Alex, Carter, Brody and Autumn Cunningham, Emma Foss, Liza Jane Vesci, Caia Renfrew, Liam and Ryker Shagena and Audrianna and Gabriel Jack.

Larry’s large family of kids, grandkids and great grands were the love and joy of his life, and he cherished every minute with them, as well as his church family and many, many friends. He never met a stranger.

He is also survived by a brother, Leslie Truitt, Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Distant; brother-in-law, James C. Minich, of New Bethlehem, and many nieces and nephews and their families.

A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Nickleville Presbyterian Church, 169 Valley Church Road, Emlenton. Services by the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star will lead the services.

A reception will follow in the Weaver Hall.

Online condolences may be sent to Larry’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

