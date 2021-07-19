 

Monday, July 19, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.


