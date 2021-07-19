A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.