Area Man Arrested for Assaulting Two People During Domestic Incident on Camp Coffman Road

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was arrested for assaulting two people during an incident at a location on Camp Coffman Road on Saturday night.

Around 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a location on Camp Coffman Road in Ashland Township, Clarion County, for a report of an incident of domestic violence.

According to police, it was discovered that 33-year-old Brian Timothy Kinney, of Oil City, had struck a known 32-year-old female victim from Titusville in the face and chest multiple times.

Police say a 27-year-old Bradford man who was present attempted to stop the altercation, and Kinney then also struck him in the face.

Kinney was subsequently arrested for simple assault and harassment.

