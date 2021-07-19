Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grapefruit Pie by Louise Fiscus

Haven’t ever tried a grapefruit pie? Now is your chance to try one of the best in town!

Ingredients

4 medium red grapefruit (membranes taken off)

1 c. sugar



1 3/4 c. grapefruit juice2 Tbsp. corn starch1/2 tsp. salt3 oz. strawberry jelloContainer of Cool Whip

Directions

-Section grapefruit then set in refrigerator overnight.

-Cook sugar, juice, salt, and corn starch until thickened. Add jello, then allow ample time to cool.

-Put 1/4 inch of sugar mixture in the bottom of a baked crust.

-Let set, add grapefruit sections and pour on remaining sugar mixture.

-Add Cool Whip and enjoy!

