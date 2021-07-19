Comically Incorrect: Critical Condition

exploreClarion.com
About Clarion
Things to Do
Places to Stay
Restaurants
Events Calendar
Police/Fire Calls
Obituaries
Jobs in Clarion
Clarion Area Jobs
Clarion Area Jobs
Community Partner
Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?
Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email
[email protected]
Free Classifieds
Browse Local Classifieds
Site Search
Local Sponsor Spotlight
Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19
Learn More
exploreClarion.com Contest Winners
Check to see if you are a contest winner.
Featured Local Job
Clarion Area Jobs
More Featured Local Jobs
Featured Local Job: Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists
Featured Local Job: Auto Body Technician
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Cousin Basils
Featured Local Job: Temporary Kindergarten Teacher
Featured Local Jobs: Class A CDL Truck Drivers and Operators
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Sweet Basil
Featured Local Jobs: Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Guth Forest Products, Inc
Featured Local Jobs: Opportunities at Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and Camp Coffman
Featured Local Job: Probation Officer I- Juvenile Probation
Featured Local Job: Full-Time Loan Officer
Join the EYT Team: Full-Time Reporters Needed
Featured Local Job: Direct Service Professionals
Featured Local Job: Sales Associate
Featured Local Job: General Plant Positions at Webco
Click Here for More Jobs
Featured Local Event
Venango County News
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Guth Forest Products, Inc
Pennsylvania’s 2022 U.S. Senate Race: What We Know So Far
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Tia
Franklin Area School District to Offer a New Option for Families
Oil City Man Arrested for Assaulting Two People During Domestic Incident on Camp Coffman Road
D9sports.com
Jeremy Schmader’s Passion for Basketball Continues in Officiating
Editorial: National Streaming Agreements Mean Fans Will Have to Pay to Watch High School Sports
Twin Sisters With Clarion Ties Inducted into North Hills Hall of Fame
AC Valley’s Emma Fox Enjoys Success in Cheer and Track at SRU
Clarion Looking at Field Improvements, But Will Continue Playing Varsity Football at Memorial Field
Explore More
Sports
Local Recipes
PA News
Say What?!!
Clarion County Photo of the Day
Letter to the Editor
Events
Deer Creek Winery – exploreClarion.com
Deer Creek Winery Blog: 3 Big Things about Wine at DCW
Deer Creek Winery Optimistic for the New Year
Deer Creek Winery Blog: Agriculture and Wineries in Pennsylvania
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Deer Creek Winery Business Retreats Inspire Bold Thinking, Communication, Creativity
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Celebrate Your Next Birthday at Deer Creek Winery
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Five Reasons to Stay at an Inn B&B While You Are Traveling for Business
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Romantic Winter Getaway Ideas
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Your Guide to Choosing The Perfect Room at The Inn at Deer Creek Winery
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Planning a Business Meeting? Call Deer Creek Winery!
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Gift Ideas for the Wine Lovers on Your Christmas List!
Comically Incorrect: Critical Condition
Monday, July 19, 2021 @
12:07 AM
Posted by A.F. Branco
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Sports
Local and National Sports News
Sports Archive
Recipes
Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive
cinema
local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall
Feedback
Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
Home
Feedback
Contact Us
Advertise on exploreClarion.com
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.
Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.