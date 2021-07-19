 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Family Fishing Program Set for Wednesday at Cook Forest

Monday, July 19, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

family fishingCOOKSBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission will be offering their Family Fishing Program for families with little or no fishing experience on Wednesday, July 21.

The program begins at 5:30 p.m. and lasts approximately three hours.

Participants learn basic fishing skills and practice those skills while fishing during the program.

The program is open to all ages, including children ages five and older. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The program is free, and all equipment is provided.

No fishing license is required!

Families must pre-register at www.register-ed.com/events/view/169217.

Participants will meet at the Children’s Fishing Pond behind the Park Office.

Cook Forest Park Office is located at 100 PA-36, Cooksburg, PA 16217.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.