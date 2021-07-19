Family Fishing Program Set for Wednesday at Cook Forest

COOKSBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission will be offering their Family Fishing Program for families with little or no fishing experience on Wednesday, July 21.

The program begins at 5:30 p.m. and lasts approximately three hours.

Participants learn basic fishing skills and practice those skills while fishing during the program.

The program is open to all ages, including children ages five and older. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The program is free, and all equipment is provided.

No fishing license is required!

Families must pre-register at www.register-ed.com/events/view/169217.

Participants will meet at the Children’s Fishing Pond behind the Park Office.

Cook Forest Park Office is located at 100 PA-36, Cooksburg, PA 16217.

