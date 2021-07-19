 

Featured Local Job: Part-Time Special Education Paraeducators

Monday, July 19, 2021 @ 04:07 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Union School District is seeking, caring, applicants for Part-Time Special Education Paraeducator positions for the 2021 – 2022 school year.

Candidates for consideration should be enthusiastic, joyful, and motivated. Union School District values candidates that possess an understanding of child development and a caring disposition.

Union is eager to welcome to their team a colleague committed to building strong student, staff, and family relationships and one who is committed to self-development.

Qualifications:

Demonstrated enthusiasm for working with school-age children, 3–5 years of experience working with students (preferred), Associate’s degree (preferred), Confidence when working with others, Strong social and communication skills.

Please submit a letter of interest, resume, general application, along with current Act 34, Act 151, Act 168, and FBI Fingerprint Clearance to

Ms. Elena Steidinger, Director of Special Education,
354 Baker Street, Suite 2,
Rimersburg, PA 16248

or via email at [email protected]

Applications can be found at www.unionsd.net.
Review of applications will begin on Friday, August 6, 2021, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Union School District is an equal opportunity employer.


