Leeper Native Promoted to Brigadier General In Army National Gaurd

LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – As a recently promoted Brigadier General, Jeff Heasley looks back on his military career with the National Guard and has no doubt in his mind that growing up in Leeper helped him every step along his journey.

(Jeff Heasley’s parents, Bob and Esther, do the honor of pinning their son with his new Brigadier General insignia during Saturday’s ceremonies.)

“I think it was instrumental in me growing up, getting a work ethic, values, and things like that,” General Healey told exploreClarion.com.

“I can’t say enough about what that area probably did for me growing up and what the people did for me, whether it was the individuals that I was working for, or whether it was the coaches that I was playing for, or whether it was my mom and dad, my aunts and uncles, and cousins.”

It’s a tight-knit community that has a Heasley wherever you turn. A graduate of North Clarion High School, Heasley attended Clarion University and was in the last class of the ROTC Golden Eagle Battalion in 1991.

“It all helped immensely,” Heasley said.

“I had a great family, great parents, family, and friends in Leeper. That’s kind of your foundation. It takes a village to raise a child and that’s the way that I look at it.”

Family is important to Heasley and he still talks to his parents, Bob and Esther, twice a day.

“I call them on my way to work if they’re available and not out walking and doing stuff, and then I usually call them on the way home.”

After 32 years in the Guard, including two overseas rotations, his family was with him Saturday at his pinning ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap when the one star of a general was awarded. Proudly watching was his wife Kelly, two sons Nathanial and Benjamin, his parents, and sister Rochelle Schwabenbauer and her husband. Rochelle is a teacher at North Clarion High School.

Heasley’s new position of Brigadier General places Heasley as the Assistant Division Commander for the 28th infantry Division out of Harrisburg. He has oversight of the headquarters battalion and aviation brigade.

Following his graduation from Clarion University Heasley wanted to go on active duty when he got commissioned. However, that is subject to the needs of the Army and he ended up getting commissioned into the National Guard.

“I had to stop and think about how to redirect because my plan was for active duty. I have to tell you the way it turned out has been phenomenal.”

Heasley has been with the National Guard 28th Infantry Division for his entire career, enlisting in 1988 as a private first class in Charlie Battery, 29th field artillery, which was in Oil City at the time.

Following his initial officer basic course training, he came home to his parents who moved to Williamsburg. He interviewed for jobs and ended up getting hired in Baltimore.

True to guard protocol, he has never been full-time Army, other than for training or mobilizations and the deployments.

For years, Heasley worked in production and manufacturing types of jobs and transitioned to a civilian position for the Department of the Army. He now works for the Army Test and Evaluation Command at Aberdeen Proving Grounds.

“It’s still a part-time position. As they say in the ads, one week a month or two weeks in the summer. However, as a senior leader, you’re always called upon to do other things and mentor folks and stuff like that. You do some of that on your own time and as a general officer, you have some additional days that you’ll put in for additional training and things like that.”

Two overseas rotations included one for operation Iraqi Freedom, 2008-2009, and the most recent one for Operation Spartan Shield.

“We were generally in Kuwait, but we had a large contingent and I was the division chief of staff for that rotation.”

Heasley was a field artilleryman, 13 Bravo Cannon Crewman in Oil City until until he became a staff officer and was moved up for battalion command. He also then went to the War College in Carlisle and graduated in 2016.

After graduation from the War College, Heasley was selected as chief of staff of the 28th Infantry Division.

“It was still field artillery, but you’re not really doing a field artillery function at that level.”

Heasley was executive officer for the deployment of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team out of Philadelphia.

“I think we were actually boots-on-the-ground for about nine months. We transitioned that brigade from a mechanized brigade to a two-way Stryker brigade. At that point, we were the only Stryker brigade in the reserve component.”

The 56th SBCT is one of nine Stryker Brigade Combat Teams in the United States Army and one of five brigades of the 28th Infantry Division. It is the only reserve component Stryker unit in the Army and provides light infantry land assets for both federal and state active-duty missions.

Heasley noted that in all of his positions, his fellow soldiers have been a top priority.

“I think that the soldiers and the people that you serve with are the most important thing. I’ve had the opportunity to serve with a multitude of great Americans. That is the thing that stands out no matter what unit I’ve been in, no matter where I have served, I’ve been blessed to work with great people.

“I’ve had people that have been willing to mentor me, whether they were officers or enlisted. You learn and you grow through your own experiences, but you also grow through varied experiences as well from mentors.”

He has also faced challenges through his deployments.

“One of the big challenges is obviously being away from family and that kind of stuff is always very taxing on soldiers. The training is always challenging leading up to a mobilization. When you get there, anytime there’s a transition, it becomes a challenge whether you’re coming in, taking over for somebody, or you’re trying to give the incoming unit everything that you’ve developed over those nine to 12 months that you’ve been there on the ground to ensure that they’re successful.”

Through all of the challenges, though, his fellow soldiers have always remained a priority.

“Making sure your soldiers are taken care of is job number one. As people, we are not perfect, so people have issues, no matter where they are in their different walks of life. As a leader, you must help with those issues, and providing the resources that are available to ensure they’re successful and that their families are taken care of is so important.”

Heasley noted the Guard has a dual mission, with both a federal mission and a state mission. They can be called up for federal service through mobilizations, train, and go as units as they did in his mission with the 56th Stryker Brigade.

“We can also be called up for a multitude of different things. The most recent was operations to support the city of Philadelphia with some challenges that they were having.”

Over the years, especially after the Iraq War, the Army has called more on the National Guard and Reserves than in the past.

“The Guard is absolutely an operational force as a component of the Army. In my mind, it has done a phenomenal job through the years using citizen soldiers that have jobs and families and aren’t based on military posts to deploy the community support that we got in both mobilizations.

“Community support is outstanding. When we were in Iraq, we got so much stuff from the local communities, American Legions, and VFWs. Things like cookie drops from the Girl Scouts were amazing.”

Heasley also noted that family sacrifice and support necessary are also part of the Guard.

“If it weren’t for the support of my wife and my two boys…I’ve seen individuals that don’t have the support that I have, and I’m certainly blessed to have it. I have seen some members with promising careers and futures ahead of them get out because they just don’t have that support network that will sustain a long-term commitment.”

While Heasley acknowledges the challenges of the Guard, he also says he would still recommend it to those considering service.

“It’s been great for me and Pennsylvania has some amazing programs, including the military family education program that was just initiated. A soldier who is in their second enlistment can get a voucher for their spouse and their children to help pay for their college.

“There are some huge, huge benefits educationally and you have the benefit of serving your country. There are multiple other educational benefits and things like that. Only the Pennsylvania Guard has the new voucher program for families.

“Because of my two deployments, I transferred the benefit to my sons, with each receiving 18 months of benefits. Benjamin just graduated high school, and he’s going to be a freshman at Shippensburg University and Nate will be a senior at Towson University in Maryland.”

