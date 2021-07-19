Police Investigating Indecent Assault Involving Juveniles

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a report of indecent assault involving two juveniles.

According to police, it was reported that an incident of indecent assault occurred between two juveniles sometime between January 1, 2021, and June 1, 2021, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

The victim is listed as a 14-year-old male from Rimersburg.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

