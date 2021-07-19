Police Release Details of 12-Year-Old Seriously Injured in ATV Crash in Jefferson County

WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a 12-year-old was seriously injured in an ATV crash that occurred earlier this month in Warsaw Township.

According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:52 a.m. on July 6 on Richardsville Road, just north of Emerson Drive, in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 12-year-old male from Brookville was operating a 2012 Polaris Ranger ATV in a private driveway on the west side of Richardsville Road and made an improper entrance into the travel lane of Richardsville Road. The ATV was struck by a 2018 Ford Focus operated by 50-year-old Susan C. Nighswander, of Brookville.

Nighswander’s car struck the rear wheel of the ATV, causing it to spin out of control. It continued for approximately 180 feet south and came to rest on the east berm. The juvenile driver was ejected from the ATV just before it came to rest.

The juvenile ATV driver suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh by Jefferson County EMS. He was not wearing a helmet.

Nighswander was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Both vehicles sustained minor damages.

Nighswander’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Mottman’s Towing.

Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

PSP DuBois released the above report on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

