

Ray E. Whitling, age 94, of Knox, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, July 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.

Born March 19, 1927, on the family farm in Knox, he was a son of the late Howard and Freda Etzel Whitling.

He married the former Donna Wenner on April 7, 1951, and she preceded him in death on June 30, 1991.

He then married Mary Switzer on July 9, 1993, and they recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary.

Ray was a dairy farmer and along with his brother, John, owned and operated their own farm.

He was a member of the St. Mark’s Church at Kossuth and became a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Shippenville.

Ray was also a member of the St. Mark’s Cemetery Association and former church treasurer.

He enjoyed golf, watching sports, family get togethers and wintering in Florida.

Ray was a gentle soul that was kind to everyone.

In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by a son, Nelson Whitling and his wife, Linda, of Shippenville; daughter, Robin Delavern of Knox; three step children: Brad Switzer and his wife, Lori, of Knox; Belinda Buzard and her husband, Rod, of Florida and Brian Switzer and his wife, Tammy, of Knox; three grandchildren: Brett (Stephanie) Whitling of Clarion and son, Benjamin; Amy (Tom) Switzer of Curllsville and children, Simon, Annie and Micah, and Kayla (Matt) Burkley of Anita and son, Dominic.

Ray is also survived by his brother, John Whitling and his wife, Mary Ann, of Lucinda and seven step grandchildren: Erin (Jay) Mathia of Pittsburgh and children, Cameron and William; Amber (Nate) Keisel of Pittsburgh and children, Leah, Uriah, Elijah and one on the way, Luke (Nicole) Buzard of Tampa, Florida and children, Ava, Carter and Maxwell, Brandon Switzer of Shippensburg, Adam Buzard of Florida, Tori Switzer and Tony Switzer both of Knox.

In addition to his parents and 1st wife, Donna, he was preceded in death by an infant son; a grandson, Kodi; son-in-law, David Delavern, and a sister, Rose Henry.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in the funeral home with Pastor Tom Switzer and Pastor Nate Keisel co-officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Mark’s Cemetery at Kossuth.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Ray E. Whitling to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or online at www.diabetes.org/donate

Online condolences may be sent to Ray’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.