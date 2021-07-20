A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Isolated showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of showers, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday- A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.