 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Arrest Made in ATV Hit-and-Run That Injured Game Commission Worker

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newHARRISBURG, Pa. – Swift work by local law enforcement led to the apprehension of the ATV rider who fled State Game Lands 326 in Schuylkill County on Monday morning after running over a Game Commission employee at a high speed.

The rider, a juvenile, was identified and questioned by Gordon Borough Police on Monday afternoon. He will be charged for his role in the collision, which occurred less than 300 yards from the intersection of Malones and Beaver Dam Roads in Butler Township, Schuylkill County, on a gravel road that accesses the game lands.

Officials say the Game Commission employee, a game lands maintenance supervisor whose name is not being released, was at the site to help perform road improvements and was standing next to his work vehicle when struck by the ATV about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19.

Except on marked roads designated for use, it is unlawful to ride motorized vehicles anywhere on state game lands.

According to officials, the employee suffered serious injury to his left leg in the incident. He was airlifted from a nearby location to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.