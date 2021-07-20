Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sue Reed’s Fruit Salsa with Cinnamon Pita Chips

The only thing that can top fruit salsa is homemade pita chips to go with it!

Ingredients for Fruit Salsa:

2 kiwis peeled and diced

2 apples peeled, cored, and diced



8 ounces of raspberries8 ounces of blueberries1 carton of strawberries diced¼ cup cilantro chopped into small pieces2 tablespoons white sugar1 tablespoon lime juice

Directions for Fruit Salsa:

-Mix all the fruit together and then add the cilantro (I run mine through a hand food processor).

-Add the sugar and lime juice before mixing. Chill until ready to serve.

Ingredients for Cinnamon Pita Chips:

10-12 tortilla shells

1 cup sugar and 2 tablespoons cinnamon mixed together

1 stick of butter melted

Directions for Cinnamon Pita Chips:

-Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cut tortilla shells into wedges(eighths).

-Brush each piece of tortilla with butter on both sides and sprinkle with sugar/cinnamon mix on both sides.

-Arrange tortilla wedges in a single layer on a baking tray. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes and serve with child fruit salsa. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.