Cranberry Mall Label Shopper Store to Close on Saturday

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Label Shopper store at the Cranberry Mall will be closing its doors on Saturday, July 24.

According to store manager Holly Schnell, the store had been doing very well; however, the decision to close came from the corporate level.

A district manager who was visiting the store on Tuesday morning told exploreClarion.com that the store currently has 25 percent off all red dot items, and anything remaining after the final day of sales will be transferred to a store in Kentucky.

Gift cards may be redeemed at other locations, and returns and exchanges may also be made at other locations.

The nearest remaining Label Shopper stores in our region are in Meadville, Warren, Ellwood City, and Clearfield.

The closure of the Cranberry Mall store comes nearly three years after the closure of the Clarion Mall store which took place on August 1, 2018.

Label Shopper is a division of Peter Harris Clothes. Founder Peter Elitzer started his first business called “Pete the Peddler” while in college. Elitzer searched the market for off-price buys of top designer and brand name clothes and sold them out of a truck on the college campus. Elitzer opened Peter Harris Clothes store in 1970 and then expanded, creating sister store Label Shopper.

