Emlenton Fire Department Issues High Water Warning

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 @ 03:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

Allegheny River EmlentonEMLENTON, Pa. – The Emlenton Fire Department has issued a warning about high water levels in the lower Allegheny River Valley on Tuesday.

According to information from the Emlenton Fire Department, although flood waters from the recent rain have begun to recede, the US Army Corps of Engineers at Kinzua Dam increased the gate openings on Tuesday morning to begin releasing 12,200 cubic feet per second due to the reservoir being six to seven feet over pool.

This increase in the water flow from the dam will cause water on the Allegheny River to temporarily rise again and will delay the return to normal pool conditions in the lower Allegheny River Valley.

The Emlenton Fire Department is advising kayakers, canoers, rafters, and others wishing to use the river to be patient and consider postponing activities until the river conditions become safer.

According to the information provided, there is also still debris floating and some dangerous strainers near the shoreline.

However, the current forecast has river conditions returning to normal mid-to-late next week.


