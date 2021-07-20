

Gerald W. “Jerry” Hasbrouck, 83, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday evening July 18, 2021 at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.

Jerry was born on February 9, 1938 in Titusville, a son of the late Clyde and G. Marie Hartman Hasbrouck of Troy Center.

He was married to Ann Sharp on November 27, 1957 at Parks Corners, NY. They resided in Titusville before relocating to Phillips Drive in Pleasantville.

Ann preceded him in death on April 7, 2005.

Jerry was a graduate of Townville High School, class of 1956.

He had been employed as an equipment operator for 53 years at Hasbrouck Sand and Gravel from where he was retired.

Despite retiring, he continued working on large and small machinery.

Jerry was a member of the Titusville First United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed gardening, walking with his dog, and his daily lunches at Sam’s Restaurant.

Jerry is survived by three children, Debra Leigh Williams and husband James of Houston, TX, Kevin DeWayne Hasbrouck and companion Debra Sampson of Centerville, and Stace Harvey and husband Mike of Pleasantville; grandchildren, Rainey Donovan-Beach and husband Scott, Chad Williams and wife Leah, Clayton Williams, Miranda Sewell and husband Blake, Cody Hunter and wife Christa, and Parker and Cole Harvey; great grandchildren, Peyton and Abbi Beach, Elliana and Daiva Sewell, Charleigh, Delana, and Azaria Williams, and Jack and Nicholas Hunter; three brothers, Edward Hasbrouck and wife Ruth of Titusville, Fredrick Hasbrouck and wife Sandy of Titusville, and Dr. Roger Hasbrouck and wife Sarah of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin; five sisters, Karen Crawford and husband Roger of Guys Mills, Caroline Thomas of Umatilla, FL, Maxine Hedden of Rocky Face, GA, Kay Hasbrouck of Oil City, and Kathy Ritchie and husband Tom of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jerry was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Lyda.

The family will receive friends at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 on Thursday from 11:00 AM to noon at which time a memorial service will be conducted with Mr. Lance Hummer, nephew, officiating.

Inurnment will be in Troy Center Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to Hospice of Crawford County 417 N. Monroe St. Titusville, PA 16354.

