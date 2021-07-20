Integrated Clarion, Edinboro, and Cal U Admissions Teams Unify During Road Trip

CLARION, Pa. – The admissions teams from California, Clarion, and Edinboro will embark today on a three-day road trip, their first action as integrated universities.

The group, consisting of eight Edinboro, 11 Cal U, and seven Clarion admissions counselors, will spend one day on each campus.

“The primary purpose of the trip is for the admissions counselors/recruiters to come together as one university and start to bond as a cohesive team,” said Tracey Sheetz, dean of admissions at Cal U.

“With many of our counselors embedded in our campuses for decades, several of them know each other from recruiting on the road but have always seen each other as competition. The shift of mindset begins with teambuilding and everyone becoming familiar with each campus in order to recruit for all campuses and one university.”

The group will spend July 20 at Edinboro, July 21 at Clarion, and July 22 at Cal U.

Each day will consist of morning travel to each campus, a team-building/professional development session, tour of campus, lunch, academic program highlights with faculty, a Slate (communication-fostering platform) training session, and evening dinner out. Each campus will provide the others with t-shirts and materials.

