Man Found Not Guilty in Scrap Metal Theft Case

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old man who was accused of breaking into a garage in Clarion Township and stealing multiple items for scrap metal was found not guilty during a recent jury trial.

Court documents indicate a jury trial for Brian J Volker of Saint Michael, Pa., was held on July 12 in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas with Senior Judge James G. Arner presiding.

Volker was found not guilty of the following charges:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2



– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

The charges stemmed from an investigation into a scrap metal theft that occurred in late 2018.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.