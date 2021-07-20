Police Release Details of Alleged Assault at Local Camp

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident where two people were allegedly assaulted at a local camp.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Brian Timothy Kinney, of Titusville.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:34 p.m. on July 17, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Camp Coffman Road, in Ashland Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic violence incident resulting in injuries.

The first victim was inside an ambulance when police arrived at the scene.

According to the complaint, the first victim told police that Brian Timothy Kinney assaulted her. She reportedly stated she and Kinney were arguing when the altercation occurred. She told police that Kinney struck her several times with a closed fist and shoved her into the walls and a table.

The victim reported that she struck Kinney approximately three times in the back of the head in order to break free from him. She said the altercation continued until they were separated by a third party.

Police observed the victim had bruising and swelling to the left portion of her cheek, bruising to her foot, and a red mark on the right side of her lower abdomen.

The victim also reportedly suffered a seizure before police arrived at the scene, but the cause of the seizure was undetermined, the complaint states.

Kinney was also interviewed about the incident, and he reportedly stated he couldn’t recall what started the argument.

Kinney did not admit to striking the victim, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Kinney suffered multiple cuts to his face, back, and chest, but was unable to recall what had caused them.

Police then interviewed a second victim involved in the incident.

The second victim told police that he heard arguing and ran toward the camp, then observed Kinney assaulting the first victim. He stated that he saw Kinney strike the victim at least three times with a closed fist and then throw her into a table, according to the complaint.

The second victim reportedly stated that he then climbed through an open window and attempted to separate Kinney and the victim, but Kinney remained combative and struck him in the face, the complaint states.

The second victim had swelling to his left eye, the complaint notes.

A witness interviewed by police also reported seeing Kinney striking the first victim several times and throwing her into a table, according to the complaint.

Kinney was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 3:15 a.m. on July 18 on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

Unable to post $1,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on July 27 in Clarion County Central Court.

