Say What?!: Firefighters Use Sledgehammer to Free Dog Trapped Between Walls

OHIO – A dog who had been missing from her Ohio home for five days was reunited with her owners after firefighters used a sledgehammer to free her from between two concrete walls.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said the dog, named Gertie, had been missing for five days, and posters were placed around the neighborhood before a local resident reported hearing a canine crying from behind a concrete garage wall.

