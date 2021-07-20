 

State Police Calls: Police Investigate Additional Incidents of Identity Theft

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Redbank Township

Around 1:59 p.m. on July 16, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an incident of identity theft involving a 47-year-old male victim from Mayport, Redbank Township.

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Highland Township

Around 2:19 p.m. on July 16, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an incident of identity theft involving a 56-year-old male victim from Clarion, Highland Township.

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Clarion Township

Around noon on July 10, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into unauthorized credit card purchases made on the internet on a card belonging to a 49-year-old male victim from Clarion, Clarion Township.

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Strattanville Borough

Around noon on July 4, Clarion-based State Police were notified of a fraudulent unemployment claim involving the staff of a local business on Main Street in Strattanville Borough.

Police say the investigation has been completed.


