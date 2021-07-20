Country Springs Provides Personal Care for 25 Years, Celebrating Anniversary in July
SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Country Springs Personal Care is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in July. The Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center established Country Springs on the Clarview campus in 1996.
“Country Springs was developed as an alternative to traditional retirement communities and other traditional adult residential options,” said Mindy Gatesman, PCHA (Personal Home Care Administrator.
“Personal care is still largely for independent residents when some assistance (is needed).”
Always part of the community, Country Springs opened its doors in July 1996, just days before the Flood of 1996 and the Redbank Creek was overflowing. Residents of New Bethlehem Highrise filled Country Springs to capacity during the emergency.
It was challenging for the staff and residents after the opening, but they all pulled together and were able to stay comfortably at Country Springs until they were able to return to their apartments in New Bethlehem.
“Residents have their choice of a private room or semi-private room,” continued Gatesman. “We provide 24/7 personal care and we handle all of their medication administration.
“They can come and go, and they can even still have their own car. They have their own kitchenette and a private bathroom. Without the pandemic, they’re free now to come and go again as they desire. They can go on vacations, and they can go on overnight trips.”
Personal care in the state’s eyes is that an individual can safely exit the facility with minimal assistance in the event of an emergency. If more supervision or skilled care is needed, staff can be added or Clarview Nursing Hope is also an option.
Country Springs employs 26 people and is currently operating at capacity with 28 residents. The personal care home is private pay.
During the pandemic, Country Springs has strived to keep their “family” safe and healthy and is following all guidelines and regulations from the PA Department of Health, Center for Disease Control (CDC), Department of Human Services, and other governing bodies.
It has been a struggle for the residents and their families.
Country Springs installed a gazebo with a barrier to allow outdoor visitations and was able to create a safe indoor space that is utilized for visits. The staff has gone above and beyond to ensure the residents are being taken care of physically and emotionally.
Country Springs staff and residents have received vaccinations and will continue to work diligently to keep everyone healthy and safe. As of the writing of this article, Country Springs’ residents are able to receive visitors in their rooms and go on church and family outings while continuing to work to keep everyone healthy and safe. In 2020, Country Springs received a Quality Annual Survey from the Bureau of Human Services Licensing.
Gatesman, who started at Clarview in 1999, was there a little over 18 years until the board asked her to serve as administrator of Country Springs in February of 2017.
“The interaction with the residents is just the highlight of my day, along with the staff,” continued Gatesman. “We are so blessed with longevity in our staffing and residents that we have a lot of good times there. The interaction is contagious and it’s a true family environment.
“It’s very rewarding to see somebody that is starting to struggle somewhat with their physical abilities, and that we bring to therapy whether it’s patient therapy or Clarion Forest VNA therapy. They come in and work with the resident and get them back up on their feet.”
Clarview Information
The Clarview Campus is situated on 22 acres of beautiful rolling hills and offers multiple outdoor leisure areas and a wheelchair-accessible catch and release fishing pond. It truly is a relaxing and beautiful rural campus.
Contact Clarview at 814-745-2031 or Country Springs at 814-745-3276 to learn about the continuum of care and services provided. Whether you need personal care, outpatient therapy, skilled nursing, or rehabilitative care, let us help you. Deciding about care for yourself or a family member can be overwhelming, especially during this pandemic.
Visit the website www.clarviewnursing.com for a virtual tour and photos of the campus. Remember, you have the freedom of choice in selecting the care and a living community. Clarview and Country Springs are dedicated to the health and well-being and enriching the lives of their residents, staff, and families.
The Clarview and Country Springs Family. They Cared for Us Yesterday…We Care For Them Today.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.