Wednesday, July 21, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Isolated showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Isolated showers before 8am, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.


