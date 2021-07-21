AICDAC Offers Responsible Alcohol Management Program Certification Training
CLARION, Pa. – Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is hosting Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP) Certification Training on July 24, 2021, and August 7, 2021.
The hours of the training on both days are 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Participants only need to attend one day of training.
Responsible Alcohol Management Program was enacted by legislation on June 18, 2001. It is a voluntary certification that provides incentives for alcohol licensees who participate and complete the five components. Completion of the program provides certification to the licensed establishment for two years. Although RAMP certification is voluntary for many licensees, it can be mandatory for any licensee who has been found guilty by an Administrative Law Judge of sales to minors or visibly intoxicated persons.
In order to be certified, an establishment must complete all five parts of the program. The sections are Owner/Manager Training, Server/Seller Training, New Employee Orientation, Signage, and Affidavit Request for RAMP Certification.
The portion of the certification training being offered by Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is the Server/Seller Training. To fulfill this requirement of the certification, at least 50% of licensee alcohol service staff must complete this training. This includes anyone who serves or sells alcohol and/or checks IDs, and this percentage must be maintained at all times. This training is valid for 2 years.
Benefits to the licensee for completing their RAMP certification training include recognition as a responsible licensee in your community, knowledgeable, well-trained alcohol service staff and management, and possible liquor liability insurance discount. Organizations that have a catering license and/or provide alcohol at events are strongly encouraged to participate in the training as well.
Licensees or individuals interested in participating in the RAMP certification training can register by going to the following online links:
- July 24, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
https://forms.gle/H54pafuLGjfUL6xX6
- August 7, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
https://forms.gle/5StiHHe17P9aTEFMA
For questions, please email [email protected] or call 814-226-6350 ext. 104.
This RAMP Certification Training is sponsored by Clarion Drug Free Coalition.
