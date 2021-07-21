Caleb Kifer Benefit Raises Nearly $57K

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A benefit event held on Sunday for a well-known local teacher who was diagnosed with cancer managed to raise nearly $57,000.

A benefit for Caleb Kifer, a well-known educator at Clarion-Limestone High School and friend to many in the local community, was held at the Fryburg Sportsman’s “Club Farm” on Sunday, July 18.

A crowd of approximately 500 people attended the event, which included many popular activities from a corn hole tournament to a dunk tank featuring several of Caleb’s friends.

The event also featured food donated by Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meats, The Washington House, Montana’s Country Cafe, and Leeper Red & White; snacks from Utz and Little Debbies; and beer donated by Clarion Beverage and Clarion River Brewing. The beloved local Ice-O truck was also in attendance.

Dozens of local businesses also stepped up with donations for the Chinese auction and raffles.

Brad Schmader was the lucky winner of a drawing at the event for a Las Vegas vacation.

There were also 250 special benefit t-shirts sold in conjunction with the event.

Overall, the event raised $56,834.00 to help support Caleb, his wife Elicia, and their three young children.

“We were amazed by the generosity of the community and local businesses that stepped up to help this local family in need,” said one of the organizers of the benefit.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.