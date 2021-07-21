 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Caleb Kifer Benefit Raises Nearly $57K

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Caleb-Benefit-featuredCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A benefit event held on Sunday for a well-known local teacher who was diagnosed with cancer managed to raise nearly $57,000.

A benefit for Caleb Kifer, a well-known educator at Clarion-Limestone High School and friend to many in the local community, was held at the Fryburg Sportsman’s “Club Farm” on Sunday, July 18.

A crowd of approximately 500 people attended the event, which included many popular activities from a corn hole tournament to a dunk tank featuring several of Caleb’s friends.

image (5) copy 2

The event also featured food donated by Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meats, The Washington House, Montana’s Country Cafe, and Leeper Red & White; snacks from Utz and Little Debbies; and beer donated by Clarion Beverage and Clarion River Brewing. The beloved local Ice-O truck was also in attendance.

Dozens of local businesses also stepped up with donations for the Chinese auction and raffles.

Brad Schmader was the lucky winner of a drawing at the event for a Las Vegas vacation.

There were also 250 special benefit t-shirts sold in conjunction with the event.

Caleb-Family

Overall, the event raised $56,834.00 to help support Caleb, his wife Elicia, and their three young children.

“We were amazed by the generosity of the community and local businesses that stepped up to help this local family in need,” said one of the organizers of the benefit.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.