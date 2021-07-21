Charles Joseph “Chuck” Campbell, 86, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his home at 1:16 AM Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

He was born May 28, 1935 in Franklin, a beloved son of the late: Thomas J. and Mercedes Guyton Campbell.

Chuck attended the former Sacred Heart School in Franklin through the 11th grade, and graduated from Franklin High School.

He began his working career with Goodrich, and was a firefighter with the City of Franklin Fire Department. He had worked as a foreman at the former Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company (CPT) in Franklin; and as a foreman at the former Joy Manufacturing Company in Franklin until his retirement.

He was an active and faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

Chuck loved spending time in his hometown of Franklin, and visiting with his friends and family. He especially liked mornings with his friends at McDonald’s. He was known as a kind man with a smile and greeting for everyone he met.

Time spent outdoors hunting and fishing with his family was one of his favorite pastimes. He was especially proud of the fact that he and his son, Curt hunted together on the first day of deer season for 50 straight years!

He also enjoyed golfing with the Senior League at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course.

Time spent with his siblings, kids and grandkids was his greatest pleasure. He was able to do this after his retirement from Joy. He also loved watching the Pittsburgh Pirates, he was their biggest fan and never missed a game.

His granddaughter, Julie says that her “Pa” was always in a good mood and was steady as a rock. His grandson, Andrew loved hunting and fishing with him and said that we were all very lucky to have him as our “Pa”.

He was married September 9, 1954 to the former Lynda Barnicle, who preceded him in death on June 17, 2017.

Chuck is survived by his son, Curt Campbell and his wife, Karen; and by a daughter, Kelly (Campbell) Pilipovich and her husband, Dave. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Julie Gretton; Allie Hall; Andrew Campbell; Kyle Pilipovich; and Kelsey Pilipovich; in addition to five great grandchildren.

In addition he is survived by a brother, Patrick Campbell and his wife, Christine; his sister, Helen “Dee Dee” Fox; a sister-in-law, Hazel Karns and her husband, Chuck; and by a brother-in-law, Louis Dalmaso; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, T. Richard “Dick” Campbell.

Friends may call Thursday 4-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. A Christian Wake Service will be conducted Thursday evening at 7 PM in the funeral home with Deacon Richard O’Polka of St. Patrick Church in Franklin, presiding.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church with Monsignor John J. Herbein, pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Chuck’s name to the V.N.A. of Venango County Hospice Program.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further arrangements and to leave your notes of condolence.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.