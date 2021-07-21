Clarion Volleyball Earns USMC-AVCA Team Academic Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced on Tuesday that 1,275 collegiate and high school teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 season. The Golden Eagle volleyball team is among those teams honored for their success in the classroom over the past year.

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale. Clarion finished with a 3.71 team GPA during the Fall 2020 semester and a 3.69 team GPA in Spring 2021, giving them an average GPA of 3.70 for the year.

The full press release and list of names can be found here.

