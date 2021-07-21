David A. “Andy” Hook, 59, of East Main St. Brookville, PA passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Canterbury Place, Hospice Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

Born on July 11, 1962 in Punxsutawney, PA. Andy was the son of Samuel Lloyd Hook who survives in Rimersburg, PA and the late Laura (Dude) Mae Hook.

On October 17, 2003 he married the love of his life Betsy Lynne Park in Dayton, PA who survives at home with her two boys Coltin and Cary Hook.

Andy worked for many years as a landscaper for the Bliss Reclamation Company in Rimersburg, PA, and loved gardening and just being outdoors. He loved watching racing and was a diehard Dale Earnhardt fan. He also liked traveling to watch demolition derbies and local racing with his family.

Along with his father, wife, and children Andy is survived by his sister Susan(Maya) D. Smith of Rimersburg, PA, 2 Brothers – Samuel Hook, Jr. of Rimersburg, Pa and Terry Hook (wife – Elaine) of Mayport, PA, and his dear puppies Razor and Bandit.

Andy was preceded in death by his Mother, Brother Paul “Dub” Custer, Sister Donna Lee Hook, Niece Kelly D Hopper and Brother-in-law Cary Smith.

The family will receive friends at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 12pm to 4pm with a service to follow at 4pm at the funeral home with the Rev, Chuck Jack officiating. Interment will take place in the St. John’s Cemetery (Windy Hill), Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA

