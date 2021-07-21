Emlenton, Knox Police Partner for National Night Out Event

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – The Emlenton Borough Police Department and the Knox Borough Police Department are coming together for a special National Night Out event this year.

According to Chief Justin O’Neil, of the Emlenton Borough Police, the two departments collaborated and decided to rotate the event between Emlenton and Knox on alternating years.

“We work well together as police departments, so we decided to continue building that relationship by working together on the National Night Out to benefit both communities and to try to make it bigger and better each year,” O’Neil told exploreClarion.com.

Chief Nicole Bauer, of the Knox Borough Police, noted that moving the event between the boroughs will also give businesses in each town more time between the events.

“We won’t be asking the same businesses for support every year that way,” Bauer said.

The National Night Out campaign promotes police-community partnerships and community camaraderie to help make our communities safer, more caring places to live. It also gives people in the community a chance to get to know not only their local police force but also other first responders.

Communities across the nation host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and more.

Knox has hosted National Night Out events in previous years, but this year will be the first event held in Emlenton with the two agencies working together.

The event itself is scheduled for Tuesday, August 3, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Main Street in Emlenton from Kerr Avenue to 8th Street.

The event will include face painting, balloon animals, an interactive hula-hoop event, and special prize giveaways, including giveaways for children ages two to 12 for three PowerWheels, three power scooters, two tricycles, and two bicycles.

Hope Rising Church is going to be attending and hosting a prayer vigil for all fallen and current Law Enforcement Officers.

McGruff the Crime Dog and Smokey the Bear will also be making special guest appearances.

Other agencies that will be in attendance include the following:

– Emlenton Area Ambulance

– Knox Area Ambulance

– Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department

– Knox Volunteer Fire Department

– Pennsylvania State Police

– Knox Library

– Autism Tough

– Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission

– Pennsylvania Game Commission

– Venango County District Attorney’s Office

– Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Unit

– Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole

– Hovis Automotive and Truck Supply

Chief Bauer noted that they are also awaiting responses from other agencies that have been invited to take part in the event.

“It’s going to be a nice free family event for people to come out and meet their first responders and have some fun,” Bauer said.

Chief O’Neil added that it was important to the agencies to keep the event free for the local communities.

“Everything is completely free. We don’t want families to have to spend any money on this.

“Just come and have a good time and meet their first responders and find out a bit about the services they provide.”

