Explore Set to Kick Off Player Profiles to Spotlight Local Athletes

CLARION, Pa. – To kick off the return to school and the start of fall athletic activities, starting in the month of August, The Explore Media Group and D9Sports.com will be featuring athletes from schools around the district each week.

To be an Explore featured athlete, the criteria are simple: If you compete in a varsity sport in District 9 and want to showcase your talents and achievements, you have an opportunity to be a featured athlete.

Using the link below, simply fill out the form and submit your information.

PLAYER PROFILE FORM

Athletes will be required to submit answers to all of the questions listed and provide at least one photo, via the form, to be considered as a featured athlete.

