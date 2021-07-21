Featured Local Job: Temporary Kindergarten Teacher
Keystone School District currently has an opening for a 1-Year, Temporary Kindergarten Teacher.
Beginning with the 2021-22 School Year.
Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:
Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: Until Filled
