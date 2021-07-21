Michael L. Ritts, Sr.

Michael Lynn Ritts, Sr., 73, of Venus, passed away in the evening hours of Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Ashtabula County Medical Center in Ashtabula, OH.

Born November 14, 1947 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Leonard E. and Sarah C. (McClain) Ritts.

After graduating high school, Michael proudly served his county as a member of both the United States Army for four years and the Navy for two years; he was Honorably discharged from the Army with the rank of Specialist (SP-5) in 1971 and from the Navy with the rank of Seaman (SN) in 1973. During his service, Michael was awarded the National Defense Service Medal for both Army and Navy as well as the following Army awards: 2 O/S Bars, Rifle M-16 Expert and Rifle M-14 Expert awards, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 Device.

On September 10, 1983, Michael married the love of his life, the former Pamela Zinz; she survives him.

Throughout his life, Michael worked in the machine shop for Chicago Pneumatic Tool (CPT) and as a Custodian for the Venango Museum of Art, Science, and History in Oil City.

With a love of history, Michael was an avid fan of WWII history and Civil War history and enjoyed spending hours learning new facts and researching. He also enjoyed shooting his bow and enjoyed the company of his cats, Jenny and Freddy. On Sundays, you could find Michael and his wife at the United Evangelical Church of Venus, worshiping the Lord.

In addition to his wife, Michael will be forever remembered by his two sons, Michael Lynn Ritts, Jr. of Henderson, North Carolina, and Randy Jo Ritts-Klinger of Franklin; his two daughters, Shannon Boring of Butler, and Susan Rose Zinz of Oil City; his eight grandchildren, Shianne Boring and Joseph Boring, both of Butler, Michael L. Ritts, III and Shawna Owens, both of Franklin, Brandi Savada of North Carolina, Randi Klinger, Jr., Vashon Klinger, and Angelina Klinger, all of Franklin; his many great-grandchildren; and by his two sisters, Carol A. Shuffstall, and Virginia D. Orr, both of Franklin.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; his two infant children; and by his brother, Fred Ritts.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 3 pm to 7 pm and on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the United Evangelical Church of Venus, 113 Route 157, Venus, PA 16364, from 10 am to 11 am.

Funeral services for Michael will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the United Evangelical Church of Venus beginning at 11 am, with Reverend Richard A. Kightlinger, pastor of the church, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Masks are not required to be worn by those vaccinated against COVID-19. Those not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks upon entering the funeral home.

Michael will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Michael’s honor to Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

